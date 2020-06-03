As many pools and playgrounds remain closed, we have noted a marked increase in visitors to Fontana Park and a few other Buchanan county natural areas. As a naturalist, I am seeing a greater need to get folks outdoors during this stressful time. Nature has the ability to soothe and calm while at the same time being a great place to get out and get active to release some of that pent-up energy.
Walking, fishing, picnicking, hunting, geocaching, and just exploring and playing are opportunities available at Buchanan County Conservation parks and natural areas. We have more than 40 county parks and areas – plenty of space for folks to maintain the safe social distancing needed while enjoying the outdoors alone or with family.
Baby Bison Bingo got more than 50 participants out to our 22 prairie parks. Forest Fawn and Friends will allow new and returning participants to explore our forested parks while searching for a plastic fawn and its real, living “neighbors.”
I have created three dappled white-tail fawns from repurposed plastic yard signs that will be traveling to various county woodland parks and staying for several days at each. These fawns will be placed in their natural thicket habitat, but will be visible from either user-friendly trails or at other specified locations in these parks. Those who chose to play Forest Fawn and Friends will be asked to observe and keep a record of other wildlife (the friends) they see in specific categories as they search for the fawn and document its sighting with a photo.
This is how to begin play:
1. Register for free play online at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab – Forest Fawn and Friends.
2. I will email registered players the locations of the fawns each time that they move as well as information about the park they are visiting and the specific wildlife “friends” category to document at each park (i.e., look for bird friends or mammals). I will also give a general location within the park where the fawns are located and any obstacles to stay away from.
3. Sometime during the timeframe the fawns will be at each park, players will need to visit the park and walk the trails, fence lines, creek sides, etc., to search for the fawn and take a selfie photo – FROM A DISTANCE PLEASE – DO NOT TOUCH THE FAWNS – of themselves or their family with the fawn.
4. Share your fawn photo and the “friends” you discover at each location in a comment to our post on the Forest Fawn at Fontana Park’s Facebook page and with your Facebook friends. Not a Facebook user? No worries. Just let me know when you register and I will share an alternative way to play.
5. Steps 3 and 4 will be repeated until we run out of forest parks.
I will use a random draw method to select the next parks where the fawns will visit.
As play ends, we will put the names of all who have at least 15 shared photos on the Facebook post into a drawing. Prizes will include the three fawns from the activity and items from our gift shop.