INDEPENDENCE – Former Mayor Frank Brimmer will be celebrating his 90th birthday this weekend with a socially distanced drive-up/walk-up party.
The family invites friends and well-wishers to stop by his home at 900 Juniper Drive between 1:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 3. The family asks visitors to greet Frank in his driveway in small groups while wearing COVID-19 masks and staying social distanced.
A website (www.frankturns90.com) has been activated with party information and places to upload messages, pictures, and videos to share memories and greetings.
Bio
Frank Brimmer was born on October 4, 1930, in Independence. He graduated from Independence High School and married Diane Rowland on September 4, 1950. Frank served in Anchorage, Alaska, during the Korean War with the 541st Military Intelligence Detachment. After discharge, he moved back to Independence, where he currently resides.
Frank attended Gates Business College, where he received degrees in business law and accounting. He had a long career, including with Iowa State Auditor’s Office, the City of Independence light plant, and selling documents and business equipment to county governments. He retired from Des Moines Koch Brothers Office Products in 1999.
Frank served Independence as Fifth Ward councilman and mayor for nearly 20 years.
Frank and Diane (who passed in 2004) have two children, Rachel Sartin (Austin, Texas) and Arnold Brimmer (Pocatello, Idaho), and two grandchildren, Spencer Sartin (University of
Chicago) and Jacob Sartin (Westwood High School, Austin, Texas). Frank also has two sisters, Louella Simmons (husband Don) and Shirley Gee (deceased, husband Bob, deceased), and several nephews and nieces. His nephew, Steve Gee, built his current house. It is wheelchair-accessible for daughter Rachel.
“Now that Dad is less mobile, he is enjoying all those accessibility features himself!” she said.
Career
Rachel states that her father is proud of his many accomplishments while he served the city. Records show he represented the Fifth Ward as a council member beginning January 2, 1976. On January 2, 1978, he continued as a council member but was also selected to serve as mayor pro tem. He became mayor on January 2, 1982 and served in that capacity until August 31, 1991.
“He always worked hard to try to bring new business to Independence and improve the city,” said Rachel, giving examples:
- Airport. He felt it was very important to improve the airport so businesses could use it. He worked hard to get federal funding for the improvements. He spent lots of time with the FAA and the regional commission going to meetings in Kansas City. It enabled the city to get $12 million in funding for the airport improvements.
- New disposal plant during his tenure.
- Business development. He tried to bring companies in for opportunities for Independence. One example is the plastics plant.
- The city renovated the area by the river in the northeast part of town, which became Riverwalk Park.
- Annexed more than 1,400 acres in the south part of the town where he now lives.
- Heartland Acres Agribition Center development.
Accolades
Several former collogues shared memories and praise for the former mayor on the occasion of his 90th birthday.
“I had the pleasure of working with Mayor Frank Brimmer for eight years,” said Debra Lynn, former city clerk. “His integrity, professionalism, and pride of community garnered him the respect of city employees, citizens, and peers. He has always had the best interests of the City of Independence at heart, and decisions were made for the good of the city as a whole, rather than the benefits of a few. His experience as an auditor with the State of Iowa was beneficial when working with city finances, and his prior tenure as mayor put him in the position of a valuable historian in regard to past governmental issues. He promoted economic development to increase the tax base, and was instrumental in the economic boom of Independence 15 years ago. Frank is one of the pillars of the community, and I consider it a privilege to have worked with him.”
“Frank was a very good mayor leading the citizens of Independence,” said Clark Madison, who served the City of Independence for 28 years as city clerk and director of public works. “He had the ability to calm irate citizens sometimes during and after council meetings. He treated everyone with dignity and respect. Diane and Frank taught Rachel and Arnie the same character traits. I thank Rachel for allowing me to be a part of this celebration.”
“I liked him,” said former Council Member Dick Engen. “He was kind of mild-mannered, and I respected him. He kept up on things. He did his homework.”
“Birthday wishes and blessings to Frank Brimmer!” said Karen Connell. “It’s been a privilege to know Frank, not only in the aviation world but also in business and friendship. My association with Frank was with the many airshows that the airport hosted over the years. He was the ambassador for the City of Independence, welcoming not only the attendees to the airshows, but also the friendships he made with the many performers who entertained the crowd. He was always on time for his various duties and dressed for the occasion.
“Frank was the envy of many airport fixed base operators and airport managers with his attendance at airport conferences,” Karen continued. “He set an example for other leaders to be a presence at these functions. He attended these functions to educate himself on all facets of aviation, which included securing a 95 percent funded FAA federal grant for $17.7 million for the airport expansion, meeting with the FAA, Iowa Office of Aviation, engineers, and planning officials. He had a vision of the importance of a community having a viable airport, to promote economic development and job growth.
“My husband, Jim Connell, worked with Frank during his first administration, as well as his second, and always had the greatest respect for Frank,” she said. “Together they worked as a team! Frank, may you be blessed with a very happy birthday!”
“I served on the city council while Frank Brimmer served as mayor from 2004 through 2007,” said Julie Wulfekuhle. “Frank always treated everyone with respect and took the time to listen to all sides of an issue. He guided the council with positivity and diplomacy. He was impartial and, when the council may have been at an impasse on an issue, he was able to lead the group to work through the issue. After Frank was elected, he met with each council person individually just to get to know each individual he would be working with to open lines of communication and to get that council person’s views on the issues and projects ongoing at the time. As mayor, Frank truly had a passion to do the best for the community, and did just that.”