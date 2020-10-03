HAZLETON – On Wednesday, October 14, at 5 p.m., the Buchanan County Conservation Board is sponsoring Fossil Fun Day at Boies Bend Area, 2465 278th Street, Quasqueton. Take this great opportunity to explore an amazing Buchanan County Park while discovering Iowa’s paleontological past!
Have you wondered what was living in Iowa millions of years ago? You’ll get an idea at this event! October 14 is National Fossil Day, so what better day to discover the plants and animals that existed in Iowa 400 million years ago!
Learn how fossils formed, where to find them, and have a chance to make your own fossil! There will be time to collect some fossils to take home and start your own collection.
Pre-registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”
If you have any questions, feel free to call 319-636-2617 or email mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.