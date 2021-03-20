CEDAR RAPIDS – While the goal of foster care is to safely reunite children with their birth families, sometimes the process can take time or emotional twists and turns and a temporary home with a caring family is needed.
Locally, the Four Oaks Shelter Program, which provides emergency and temporary care and supervision to run away, homeless, or delinquent adolescents who may be victims of abuse, neglect, exploitation, violence, or have behavioral issues, Four Oaks is also is one of the state’s strongest child welfare agencies. Their Family Connections program is contracted by the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) to recruit, train, license, and support Iowa’s foster and adoptive families.
Four Oaks understands that the separation that occurs when children are removed from a home and placed into foster care can be traumatic. That is why they are partnering with Lavender Life Company to offer some comfort to family foster kids undergoing this difficult transition.
Together, Four Oaks and Lavender Life Company are working to distribute more than 3,500 Xander Bunnies and Xander Dogs to family foster kids across Iowa. These stuffed animals are uniquely designed with comfort in mind and are lavender scented. Lavender Life Company has donated more than 33,000 stuffed animals to foster kids across 13 states. Their goal is to give a warmable, lavender-filled stuffed animal to all 440,000+ children in foster care.
“Being placed into foster care can be a very emotional and confusing transition for children,” said Kelli Malone, Four Oaks chief program officer. “Being able to provide something of comfort to children while they undergo this difficult transition is incredible. This project will go a long way in supporting foster kids across the state.”
Over the next several weeks, volunteers from the community will be assisting in the assembly and packaging of the stuffed animals. The goal is to provide current children in family foster care and those entering family foster care with a stuffed animal when they are placed in a family foster home as part of a care package.
Foster Care
Buchanan County is located the southeast corner of DHS Service Area 2 (Northern). It is one of 27 counties. Currently, there are 16 foster care cases; by age – 0-5: 4, 6-12: 2, and 13 plus: 10.
Four Oaks not only cares for kids, but oversees the training for prospective foster parents.
Four Oaks states, “As a foster parent, your impact goes beyond a child – you may have a chance to help an entire family move toward wholeness.
“Children in foster care come from all backgrounds. They range in age from birth to age 18. Many have siblings in foster care with them. Most have experienced abuse or neglect. These children enter foster care through no fault of their own. However, kids who have faced trauma sometimes have learned habits or behaviors to keep themselves safe. You can give them a nurturing home where they feel safe to learn new habits.”
Being a foster parent might be for you if:
- You like children, enjoy playing with them, and like taking care of them.
- You can be flexible with your schedule, your parenting styles, and your expectations.
- You can love a child even though you may not love all their behaviors and without expecting them to love you or be grateful.
- You enjoy new challenges.
- You have a sense of humor.
- You have a stable home and are willing to welcome others into your home.
- You can accept support, feedback, and guidance from others in your foster care team.
- You are patient, accepting, and able to provide structure.
- You can help a child prepare, when the time comes, to return to their parents, or move to an adoptive home or other foster home, or into adulthood/independence.
There is no typical model for a foster parent/family. Some Four Oak foster families are single-parent, some are two-parent families. Some already have kids in their home, while others don’t. Some older foster parents have already raised their own family, but want to open their hearts and homes to more kids. Some are homeowners and some are renters. Parents come from all racial, ethnic/cultural/religious backgrounds, and sexual orientations.
Some foster parents like caring for children of any age or gender while others find they work best with boys or girls, or only younger children. Some foster parents become experienced at caring for children with medical needs, who have multiple siblings, or have specific behavioral needs. A Four Oaks Family Connections case worker can work with you to find your own niche.
Once you are licensed, which typically takes between six to nine months, Four Oaks staff will call you when a child needs a foster home and your family may be a good fit for that child. If you would not feel comfortable caring for any child described, you simply decline the placement.
Visit iowafosterandadoption.org for more information on foster children needs and foster parenting requirements and expectations.