INDEPENDENCE – The Independence community is opening up in several ways this year to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Friday, July 2
- Riverwalk Park activities start at 4 p.m. It’s Public Service Appreciation Night for those who are veterans or currently serve in the military, law enforcement, public safety, EMS, or are health care professionals.
Saturday, July 3
- There will be no Independence Farmer’s Market July 3.
- VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 will start the day with a breakfast at the post, 128 3rd Avenue NE, from 6 to 8 a.m. or so. They plan to serve eggs, ham, sausage, and a beverage for $5. Dine in or carry out. Support your local veterans before heading out to celebrate Independence Day.
- The 160th Annual Independence Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. just west of the Wapsipinicon Mill, and will travel west to the school grounds. The parade theme this year is “Celebrate Good Times.”
- Riverwalk Park activities start again at 11 a.m. with the reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by the Independence Community Band. Enjoy the music and activities for the kids all afternoon. New this year is the Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) Talent Show at 1:30 p.m. at the basketball court.
- P&N Flight and Charter will be offering rides from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Independence Municipal Airport. Airplane rides are $25/passenger. Helicopter rides are $50/passenger. Food will be for sale, including hot dogs, pork burgers, chips, water, and root beer floats.
- Music, food, and activities continue in the evening until 10 p.m. Local Boy Scouts will have a concession stand in Veteran’s Park as people gather for the fireworks.
- Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
- The Independence Lions Club and the Buchanan County Historical Society are once again teaming up to serve a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Wapsipinicon Mill.
- All are welcome to an ecumenical church service starting at 9:30 a.m. in Veteran’s Park. Bring a chair.
Kindly remember: No outside food/beverage, sparklers/fireworks, animals, or solicitations are allowed in Riverwalk Park; however, service animals are welcome.
Visit celebrateindee.com or Celebrate Indee on Facebook for more event details.