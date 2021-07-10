Back Page
Fourth of July Weekend Fun
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
62°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 100%
- Cloud Coverage:94%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:39:59 AM
- Sunset: 08:45:51 PM
Today
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.