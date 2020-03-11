INDEPENDENCE – St. John the Evangelist Church hosted the first ecumenical Lenten Lunch of 2020 on March 5. The event draws about 100 people each week during Lent to enjoy a meal and fellowship while hearing about Christ Jesus, His journey to the Cross, and His Resurrection.
Father David Beckman based his message on Matthew 27:27-54, where the Roman soldiers mock Jesus, followed by Jesus dying on the Cross.
“Eli, Eli, lema Sabachthani,” Beckman dramatically cried out, reciting a passage that Matthew is credited using both Hebrew and Aramaic.
The phrase translates to, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”
Fr. Beckman focused on the pain Jesus endured. Not only the physical, but the emotional and psychological pain.
“As we delve into the dying of Jesus in His crucifixion, our minds are turned to the brute fact of pain,” he said.
“Pain is real. Try as we might to flee from the experience of pain, our bodies and minds will simply not permit us to set aside the fact and the problem of suffering. Everyone suffers at a variety of levels.”
He gave several examples, from babies suffering from hunger and thirst, to everyday cuts, scrapes, bruises, broken bones, infections, toothaches, and rashes – as well as the more serious ailments of cancer, a heart attack, arthritis, MS, Lou Gehrig’s, Crohn’s, lupus, etc. He brought up the flu and Coronavirus.
“Many have spent substantial time recovering from surgery in hospitals and care centers,” he added. “Many have chronic pain with no real hope of cure, only management. Think of all the pain and suffering of those who have died in conflicts and wars throughout the ages. Thousands of people are dying as we speak.” He then said, “Aren’t you glad you came today?” to lighten the mood.
Fr. Beckman then spoke about other types of pain.
“In many ways, psychological suffering is more acute, more terrible, more misunderstood than bodily pain. Even little children experience isolation and fear of abandonment. At times, we can all feel rejected, betrayed, or humiliated. A tremendous psychological suffering arises from loneliness.…Someone might be physically fine and psychologically balanced, but at the same time be laboring under the weight of despair. The statements ‘life is absurd’ or ‘God is dead’ express this state of mind.”
Then Fr. Beckman turned to the writings of St. Paul, quoting from 2 Corinthians, Chapter 4:8-18:
“We are afflicted in every way, but not constrained; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed; always carrying about in the body the dying of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be manifested in our body. For we who live are constantly being given up to death for the sake of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may be manifested in our mortal flesh. So death is at work in us, but life in you. Since, then, we have the same spirit of faith, according to what is written, ‘I believed, therefore I spoke,’ we too believe and therefore speak, knowing that the one who raised the Lord Jesus will raise us also with Jesus and place us with you in His presence. Everything indeed is for you, so that the grace bestowed in abundance on more and more people may cause the thanksgiving to overflow for the glory of God. Therefore, we are not discouraged; rather, although our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this momentary light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to what is seen but to what is unseen; for what is seen is transitory, but what is unseen is eternal.”
Fr. Beckman then spoke of the connection between pain and sin.
“Most of the harm that we intentionally do to other people is prompted by suffering,” he said. “In order to avoid it, we will inflict it upon others. Just consider how you behave toward others when you are in great pain.”
He then spoke about the cruelty of the Roman Cross.
“It was perhaps the most wickedly clever instrument of torture ever devised,” he said. “The person whose bad fortune it was to hang from it died very slowly of asphyxiation and exsanguination, even as he writhed in excruciating (ex cruce = from the cross) pain.
“That’s how Jesus died: at the limit of physical suffering, covered in bruises and lacerations bleeding profusely,” he said. “But more than this, He died in equally excruciating psychological distress. His closest friends had abandoned, denied, and betrayed Him; passersby were laughing, and spitting upon Him; the authorities, both religious and political, were mocking and taunting Him.
“However, the One who hung upon that terrible cross was not just a man; He was God as well. And this truth is the hinge upon which the Paschal Mystery turns.”
The “Paschal Mystery” is among the core concepts of Catholic faith. Its main subject is the passion, death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“God has taken upon himself all of the pain that bedevils, and inflicts the human condition: physical, psychological, and spiritual,” said Fr. Beckman. “God experiences the brute fact of suffering in all of its dimensions. And this means that pain does not have the final word! This means that pain has been enveloped and wrapped in the divine mercy. And this implies, finally, that sin has been dealt with.
“Once we understand that God’s love is more powerful than suffering, we have lost, at least in principle, the motivation to sin. These wonderful Lenten days and Easter days to come teach us that pain is not the most basic thing, but divine mercy is. And in that victory over pain, suffering, and sin is our salvation.”
In addition to providing the message, Fr. Beckman led the audience in singing a cappella two hymns: “Were You There” and O Sacred Head, Surrounded.”
The meal of beef and noodles with homemade cake for dessert was served by a number of St. John Church volunteers.
The next Lenten Lunch will be Thursday, March 12, at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NE, with Pastor John Hougen giving the message. A $7 donation to cover the meal is suggested.
The ecumenical lunches are organized by the Independence Area Ministerial Association. All are welcome.