Two regional health care providers have teamed up to provide free brain health coaching sessions for anyone in a nine-county area in eastern Iowa. The services can be provided in person, by phone, or via telehealth. For anyone experiencing stress, feeling overwhelmed or burned out, due to any circumstances related to COVID-19, these sessions are free, confidential, and don’t require any pre-authorization or insurance.
Hillcrest Family Services, based in Dubuque, and Unity Point Health – AbbeHealth Services, based in Cedar Rapids, are offering free brain health coaching sessions for adults and children of any age. The sessions can be scheduled now and will run until June 30.
Funded by CARES Act grant monies, the free sessions are offered to residents in nine eastern Iowa counties: Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, and Linn counties.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call either Hillcrest Family Services at 563-207-5494 or AbbeHealth at 319-398-3562.
The Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region (MHDS-ECR) in Iowa was the recipient of the CARES funding, and has shared it with both Hillcrest and the Abbe Center, as premier brain health service providers in the nine counties noted in the eastern region of the state.