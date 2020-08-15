Mark the fourth Thursday of the month to grab lunch for your group and join a webinar series sponsored by Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC). With COVID-19 interrupting regular lunch-and-learn programs offered by the BCEDC, we have adapted to a webinar format.
In cooperation with the Iowa State University Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS), we have created a monthly webinar series for Buchanan County focusing on the topics local businesses have identified as important to them.
The first webinar, Strategic Planning – Best Practices, will be held on Thursday, August 27, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The presenter is CIRAS Strategic Advisor Joy Donald.
“Doing business in times of heightened uncertainty makes it more important than ever that your company is thinking about the future in the correct way. But what should you be considering as you set out to ponder your strategic goals? How do you even start?
This one-hour webinar will help businesses understand the basics of developing and implementing a strategy,” said Donald. This webinar will help participants understand:
- Benefits of strategic planning
- Typical steps involved in developing and implementing a strategic plan
- Best practices for maintaining strategic planning momentum during significant change
To join the free August 27 webinar, simply go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strategic-planning-best-practices-registration-115521500919 to register. Closer to the date, an email with the link to the webinar will be sent to you. A schedule with the additional topic will be made available soon.
Following are some additional free webinars and resources being offered by CIRAS.
- Basics of Connecting: Uniting and Producing as a Team, 8/20/2020, webinar
- Basics of Connecting: Leading and Caring for Your Team, 8/27/2020, webinar
- Basics of Connecting: Sales and Service When Change Is the Norm, 9/3/2020, webinar
Additional BCEDC webinars will be held the fourth Thursday of every month from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and are currently scheduled for September 24, October 22, and November 19 (early due to Thanksgiving). If there is a specific topic you feel would be beneficial to your business or industry, or you have any questions, please feel free to share it with BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.
A special thank you to ISU CIRAS for working with BCEDC to develop these webinars.