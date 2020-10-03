INDEPENDENCE – Area schools are participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) extended through December 31 or until funds run out.
According to the USDA, “this unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on the ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA has been and continues to be committed to using the congressionally appropriated funding that has been made available.”
Students will be eligible for free meals (breakfast and lunch) who are attending on-site.
In addition, the change allows meals to be served outside of the typically required group settings and meal times, waiving meal pattern requirements as necessary, and allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.
When funds run out, schools may go back to the national school breakfast and lunch programs, and students will be charged according to their eligibility. For now, the free meals will be the only option for school lunch, other than students bringing their own lunch from home.
Adults, extra milk (including milk bought for cold lunch students), and extra main entrées will still be charged according to existing rates.
Independence Schools
Annette Harbaugh, food service director for the Independence and East Buchanan school districts, encourages families of students to take advantage of this program.
Independence junior/senior high school students are currently following the hybrid instruction model where students in Group A attend on-site classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and alternating Fridays. Group B students attend on-site classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and alternating Fridays. On the days the students aren’t on-site, they learn at home.
Harbaugh says the food service staff is sending bags of food home with students to cover the days they learn at home.
National Program
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs…we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Secretary Perdue.
“We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school food service professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation. This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments,” Perdue added.
For more information, contact your local school.