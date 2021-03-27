The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site at First Baptist Church, 31 1st Avenue in Oelwein, is reopening its appointment schedule to assist taxpayers who still need to file their tax returns.
Bob Miehe, Tax-Aid site coordinator, says “The IRS extension of the filing deadline to May 17 enables Tax-Aid to add more appointments. We are fully booked through April 15, but the IRS extension gives us more time to assist taxpayers with their returns.”
Tax-Aide and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), its local sponsor, offer free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing to people of all ages with low to moderate incomes. Due to COVID-19, assistance is available only by appointment using a drop-off model to protect the health of clients and Tax-Aide volunteers.
Taxpayers make a first appointment to complete an intake questionnaire and drop off their tax documents, preferably photo copies. Taxpayers will pick up and sign their completed return at a second appointment a few days later.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, leave a voice message at 319-334-1019. Messages will be returned within 24 hours, Monday through Friday.
Taxpayers may also schedule appointments online at www.vccv.org/taxaide.
Volunteers are IRS-certified and trained in completing federal and Iowa tax returns for individuals that include education credits, earned income credits, child and dependent care, itemized deductions, sale of stock, and other items relevant to the senior population or households on limited incomes. Volunteers are not trained to do returns involving partnerships, rental properties, or depreciation and inventory.
Tax-Aide is sponsored locally by RSVP with support from Greet State Credit Union in cooperation with national sponsors AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service.