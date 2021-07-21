INDEPENDENCE – The EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) John Livingston Chapter 227, based in Waterloo, is organizing free youth rides through the Young Eagles program. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, at the Independence Municipal Airport, weather permitting.
Rides will be offered from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each ride lasts 15 to 20 minutes.
Launched in 1992, the Young Eagles program has dedicated more than 25 years to giving youth ages 8 to 17 their first free ride in an airplane. It’s the only program of its kind, and its sole mission is to introduce and inspire kids throughout the world to the wonders of aviation.
Internationally, Young Eagles has given more than 2 million rides. According to John Dutcher, Young Eagles coordinator for EAA 227, his organization alone has given more than 4,000 rides.
“Some of the kids have a little anxiety at first,” said Dutcher, “but then they get a big smile when up in the air. They’ll always remember their first flight.”
In addition to Saturday, August 7, at the Independence airport, EAA 227 has scheduled other Young Eagle Flight days for:
- Saturday, August 21, at the Oelwein Municipal Airport
- Saturday, September 4, at the Waverly Municipal Airport
- Saturday, September 18, at the Waterloo Regional Airport
A parent/legal guardian must register online within 90 days of the event by visiting eaa227.com and follow the tabs to Young Eagles registration. The online liability form must be printed, signed, and accompany the youth prior to the flight. Onsite registration is available, but a parent/legal guardian must be present. Rides will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit EAA Chapter 227 on Facebook for more information.