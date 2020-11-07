INDEPENDENCE – After six years in the making, the Buchanan County Freedom Rock now resides on the Heartland Acres Agribition Center and Museum’s campus in Independence.
The rock is a part of the Iowa Freedom Rock Tour, an idea created by Iowa artist, Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II as a way to pay tribute to those who have served and are currently serving in the armed forces. The tour will soon include one Freedom Rock in each Iowa county, with a special 100th boulder for our state.
The Buchanan County Freedom Rock features Harry Ervin Yarnell, the USS Harry E. Yarnell (CG-17) and Captain Daniel S. Lee.
Admiral Harry Yarnell was born in Independence in 1875, and had a 51-year career in the military, spanning three wars. To honor Admiral Yarnell’s service the Navy commissioned a Leahy-class guided-missile frigate in his name that served from 1963 to 1993.
Captain Daniel S. Lee led the “Independence Guards” in the Civil War and later served as the first mayor of Independence and a representative in the Iowa State Legislature.
Sorensen also chose to depict the 1944 Case SI Tractor with Hough Loader – Army Airborne. Today, such a tractor resides in the Heartland Acres Museum. This style of tractor served an important role in military history and was used to maintain and repair aircraft runways, perform construction jobs in battle zones, fill bomb craters in battle zones, and haul mobile weapons, among other duties.
The public dedication will take place on November 11, beginning at 10 a.m. The outdoor ceremony will include a short Veterans Day program, with color guard, music, and “History of Faces.” In addition, the ceremony will serve as an opportunity to thank and recognize those individuals, businesses, community organizations, and committee members who helped raise the funds needed to construct the Freedom Rock site and commission the painting. Following the ceremony, the Heartland Machine Shed will be freely open to the public, where military displays and the 1944 Case SI Tractor will be available for viewing. The Buchanan County Historical Society will also be serving free coffee.
“We are extremely honored to have the Buchanan County Freedom Rock located on the Heartland campus,” says Jon Blin, chairman of the Heartland Acres Agribition Center. “It has been very special to watch the way the people of Independence and our county have come together to support this cause. In a year where a lot of things have been put on hold or plans have changed, this certainly has been a highlight. When people visit the rock, I hope they will think about the men and women who have served our country, and read through the placard recognizing the donors and committee who made this project happen.”
