INDEPENDENCE – After being denied the use of Riverwalk Park for a Friday Night Live event, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Buchanan County Fair Association and several sponsors to hold a Friday Night Live Remix event at the fairgrounds on July 31.
PlugNickel provided the musical entertainment; BBQ4U served up brats, tenderloins, and nachos; and the fair board sold beverages.
Picnic tables in the open air pavilion were spaced apart and guests were able to loosely gather around the cable spool tables or in their own lawn chairs in front of the stage.
The next Remix at the fairgrounds will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 14, featuring Stampede.