INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Buchanan County Fair Association to present two Friday Night Live Remix events.
The chamber is promoting it as, “Different location, same great fun.”
Due to coronavirus concerns, the Independence Chamber of Commerce denied a request to hold Friday Night Live events in Riverwalk Park. The chamber reached out to the fair association and they worked together to create a “remix” by having it at the open air pavilion on the fairgrounds at 12th Street NE.
The first remix will be Friday, July 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. and feature music by PlugNickel.
The second remix will be Friday, August 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. and feature music by Stampede and food by BBQ4U.
Duck Derby
Mark Saturday, August 22, on your calendars for the Third Annual Independence Rubber Duck Derby. Ducks are now on sale from any chamber board member, at the chamber office, online at independence-area-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/, or from an Independence High School Bass Club member.
Prizes include:
- First place: $500 cash
- Second place: Yeti Tundra 35 cooler
- Third place: $125 in Chamber Bucks
Ducks will be dropped from the 2nd Street bridge (by River’sEDGE) at 11 a.m. and “race” down the Wapsipinicon to about 4th Street where volunteers and Bass Club members will use nets and kayaks to collect the numbered ducks at the pool noodle finish line.