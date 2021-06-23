Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – June 11 was the first Friday Night Live at Riverwalk Park for the summer. Chocolate Crackers from Waterloo played from 6 to 10 p.m. Several family-friendly games were available.

TnT Barbeque of Oelwein served heaping platefuls of their signature dishes and sides. Peppy’s Ice Cream had several treats, and volunteers with Tim Reed’s State Farm Insurance were serving beverages, including Wapsi Ale from Allerton Brewing Company.

Major sponsors for the evening were Cedar Valley Hospice and Independence Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling.

