IPL Friends acorn logo

INDEPENDENCE – Join the Friends of the Independence Public Library for a special children’s book sale this fall!

The Friends are hosting their fall book sale in a new format this year! Stop by the Friends Room near the circulation desk to purchase children’s books at a special price of $0.25 each or 5 books for $1 between October 17 and December 4. DVDs will be on sale for $1 each, as well.

Books for adults will be offered in a special sale later in the year, so be sure to watch for more great deals!

For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.