JESUP – At the 11 May 2021 Buchanan County American Legion meeting, Captain Francis (Fritz) Kies was recognized as Buchanan County Legionnaire of Month.
As adjutant of Jesup Pump-Scheer Post #342, U.S. Navy Captain Kies has been very beneficial to Post operations. Additionally, Kies is treasurer of the Buchanan County Legion, serves on the Board of Directors of a tri-county Legionnaire support fund, is vice commander of American Legion District 4, and in June will become Commander of District 4. His efforts are recognized and appreciated by many.
U.S. Navy Captain Fritz Kies, a native of Jesup, was commissioned in July 1983 through the Navy ROTC program at Iowa State University after receiving his bachelor’s degree in business administration. In August 1984 Captain Kies was designated a naval flight officer and trained in antisubmarine warfare in the S-3A Viking, assigned to VS-33 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, and completed two Western Pacific, Indian Ocean deployments on board the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk as well as serving off of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
From 1988-1991, Captain Kies was an instructor and recruiter with the University of Illinois at Champaign/Urbana Navy ROTC program. He transitioned to the Navy Reserves in 1992 after completing his master’s degree from Illinois in labor relations and human resources management.
Captain Kies served in various reserve units, including: VP-60 as a navigator in the P-3B Orion; the augment unit to the USS Independence (CV-62); Tactical Support Center (TSC 0472) at Great Lakes, Illinois, in which he assumed command in October 1999 to 2001 and then served as commanding officer of the Naval Station Rota, Spain, Reserve Detachment 0269 from 2001 to 2003.
He served for three years with U.S. Pacific Command Headquarters Detachment 216 and finished his last six years in the Navy Reserves in disaster response as a navy emergency preparedness liaison officer for the State of Iowa, and for FEMA Region V in Chicago, Illinois. He was activated for the Southeast Asia tsunami relief efforts in 2005, the Iowa flooding in 2008, and for Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Captain Kies retired from the Navy on August 1 , 2013, and resides in his hometown of Jesup.