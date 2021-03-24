INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4544 recently honored several “front line workers” for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives from Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), Lexington Estate, ABCM Rehabilitation Center of Independence, Prairie Hills – Independence, ambulance service, law enforcement, and firefighters gathered at BCHC wearing masks for the presentation.
Local Eagles President Don Mumm gave a speech, thanking the workers and presenting them with a “People Who Make a Difference” certificate. The certificate read:
“To all of the front line workers including nurses, nurses’ aides, EMTs, fire department, and police, and everyone who works at these facilities.
“When the COVID virus came to our community, hospitals, care centers, nursing homes, retirement centers, etc., you were all asked to make changes and knew lives were on the line. Your lives were also on the line, and every day you met that challenge and went to work to take care of others, knowing that you could be putting your health at risk. Your conviction to take care of others is what is helping all of us get through this trying time. You are all a true testament of the human spirit!
“In witness thereof, the Independence Eagles extend our deep appreciation and gratitude to all of you. To those who make a difference in the lives of others!”
“There are not enough words to express our gratitude for what you and you coworkers have done for all of us in our community,” Mumm said in presenting the certificates. “We don’t have any way of knowing what you were thinking every day for the past year while you were getting ready for work. Being retired, we just had to hunker down and ride it out. We didn’t have to go out every day and expose ourselves to the virus….When all is said and done, I personally would not want to be anywhere else except for right here in Independence, Iowa.
“When history is written about this pandemic disease, all of you and those you represent will be in that history. Maybe not by your name or where you lived, but as one of those ‘front line workers’ who got up every day to do your job and help keep us safe.
“Thank you, thank you to each of you and those you represent,” he said.