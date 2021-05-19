AMES – After completing Navy ROTC training, Samantha K. Fults, a graduate of East Buchanan High School, was commissioned earlier this month as an officer in the United States Navy. The ceremony for Ensign Fults and 11 other commissioned officers took place at Iowa State University prior to her college graduation.
“For me, joining the military was never a major goal in mind,” said Ensign Fults. “A family friend suggested it to me when I was in high school, and the idea just stuck. I saw it as an opportunity that would be personally and professionally fulfilling, so I made it a goal.”
Ensign Fults will now attend junior officer training in Norfolk, Virginia, for a few months.
Following that, she will join her ship, the USS Truxtun DDG-103. She is not sure at the moment what her job will be, but she wants go to Nuclear Power School and eventually work in the reactor division of nuclear aircraft carriers.
Ensign Fults learned a lot about her leadership style during ROTC.
“People appreciate honesty, so one of the most important things you need to do as a leader is figure out your values and stick to them,” she said. “My advice to young people who want to serve in the military is to not be intimidated by it or think it’s just one type of person that serves. The military is one of the most diverse organizations in the country, which may be hard to see sometimes. Also, if you’re really interested in serving, make sure to keep your eyes open for opportunities outside of the military. There are so many important jobs to be done in our world.”
Ensign Fults is grateful for the support she has received over the years.
“I’d thank my advisors/mentors at my unit who have done a ton for me over the past few years,” she said. “Also, I’d extend a huge thanks to my parents [Glen and Mindy, of rural Rowley] and brothers [Tate and Chase] for providing a supportive home to come back to when I need it.”
“We are extremely proud of her decision to better herself and serve her country,” said her father, Glen.
To learn more about Naval ROTC at ISU, email isunrotc@iastate.edu or call 515-294-6050.