URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library will have their Annual Fun Run – Glow Edition on Friday, August 20, at 8 p.m. The event is a 5K Run/one-mile walk. The registration form can be found on the City of Urbana website (urbanaiowa.com). Register by August 13 to get a t-shirt. Registration also open at 7 p.m. before the race.
The top three finishers in each male/female age division in the 5K run will receive a medal. The race will start in front of the library building, located at 351 Velvas Street in Urbana.