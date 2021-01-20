INDEPENDENCE – Fusion Forward, LLC is pleased to announce its official relocation to 316 1st Street in downtown Independence. With renovations are now complete, the new location opened on Monday, January 18.
The office was previously the home of the Craig Wilson & Flickinger law firm.
Fusion Forward previously operated its marketing and design business from 2349 Jamestown Avenue on the south side of Independence. However, as a result of continued growth, the business was in need of additional space. The office building became available when Denny Wilson retired from the practice of law and Lans Flickinger and his staff merged with Roberts & Eddy, P.C.
Fusion Forward’s manager, Terra Gissel, stated, “We are very excited for this new chapter for Fusion Forward. Our hope with this new location is to continue to grow and help small businesses in our community and surrounding areas with their marketing, public relations, web design, print design, and social media. We are proud to be a part of the downtown community.”
Fusion Forward offers a multitude of design, marketing, and PR services to many industries throughout the Midwest; has designed websites, logos, and marketing materials for many local businesses; and performs marketing and public relations for many school districts in Iowa.
For more information, please call 319-334-9300 or email info@fusionforward.com.