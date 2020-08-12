PARKERSBURG – On July 21, 2020, the Independence Garden Club spent a very pleasant summer morning touring Phil Fass’ daylily farm near Parkersburg. Fass, a graphic design instructor in the art department at the University of Northern Iowa, spends much of his free time in the summer caring for and hybridizing new varieties of daylilies.
As the name implies, the daylily blooms only last for one day, but the plants are prolific bloomers and typically have many buds on each stalk so that the color often lasts for several weeks. Phil cares for more than 20,000 daylily plants, collecting and distributing pollen, eventually gathering seeds to create new and unique cultivars of his favorite plant. He seeks to blend the right combination of colors, patterns, petal substance, stalk and branching strengths, bloom size, plant height, and desirable foliage from the parent plants.
Generally, daylilies like full sun and well-drained soil. Phil commented that the silt/loam of Grundy County is ideal for growing these perennial flowers. His farm featured rainbows of colors, including vivid reds, yellows, and purples, pastels, and blends of all colors. Various daylily varieties can extend the bloom period from early spring until fall.
Club members were invited to purchase their favorites.
President Cindy Walton began the business meeting under a shady tree with club members reciting the Conservation Pledge. Roll call was answered by naming a favorite color of daylily. The June minutes were read by Mary Steuben and approved by the group. Linda Bowden presented the treasurer’s report. A discussion of anticipated yearly expenses was explained. Annual contributions for various groups the club supports will be trimmed due to cancellation of this year’s plant sale and reexamined in the future. Linda offered to contribute postage stamps for garden club business. Discussion on Dollars for Scholars scholarships was tabled until a later time.
JoEllen Yeager shared that a book written by Beth Cody, an Iowa blogger, was the result of an extensive search for ornamental gardens over a 130-year period in Iowa’s history. Her newly released book, Iowa Gardens of the Past: Lost & Historic Gardens of Iowa 1850-1980, features numerous photos and illustrations of historic gardens throughout our state. JoEllen suggested that it would be a good book to donate to one of our local libraries.
Co-District Director Shirley Bergman revisited the recent state Zoom meeting. Iowa Federated Garden of Iowa voted to provide insurance liability for the state’s garden clubs. The Independence Garden Club was insured on the day’s field trip to Parkersburg. She mentioned that Cattle Congress’ annual flower show was likely to be cancelled this year because of COVID-19. (Note: 2020 Cattle Congress was officially canceled in the days following this meeting.)
Rooms at the Falcon Center in Independence offer a no-cost alternate site for future meetings. At this time, meetings at the Independence Senior Center and Lexington Estate are not available for groups.
Dorothy Decker will provide the August floral arrangement for Lexington Estate. Dixie Bagby will share the August “Tips and Tricks.” Dan Alberts will be the August 18 guest speaker sharing his program, “In a Pickle.” (Note the date change from the program schedule.) Dan will share his knowledge of preserving cucumbers, cabbage, and other vegetables at a grill-out at Ruth Hamilton’s farm. Members are reminded to bring a beverage and a lawn chair.
Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Please contact Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady@gmail.com) for more information.