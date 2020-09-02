The Independence Garden Club met at member Ruth Hamilton’s farm on August 18, 2020, for their meeting and a grill-out of bratwurst and hamburgers. Members enjoyed a tasty potluck picnic outdoors on a beautiful sunshiny day.
Guest speaker Dan Alberts of Fairbank generously provided many of his homemade condiments, including sauerkraut and various flavors of pickles.
Pickling has been a popular method of preserving food for thousands of years by covering fresh vegetables with a vinegar or saltwater brine. Dan shared that his pickling expertise comes from experimenting with canning during the past five years. He now preserves more than 700 to 800 jars of food each summer using garden produce such as cabbage, cucumbers, and beets. He has even tried pickling green beans, kimchi, jalapeño peppers, and asparagus.
Flavorings and spices can enhance pickles’ taste, and Dan encouraged club members to try his dill pickles, bread-and-butter pickles, hot peppered pickles, pickled beets, and hot and cold sauerkrauts.
Dan demonstrated the process he uses for making sauerkraut. After harvesting and cleaning the cabbage, it is cut up with either a mandolin or a cabbage shredder. The cabbage is then salted with non-iodized pickling salt and packed tightly in a crock. The contents are weighted down with sterilized plates. He prefers to use one of the new styles of water-lined fermentation crocks. These crocks produce no odor while the cabbage is breaking down over a period of four to six weeks. Once fermented, the fresh sauerkraut, containing healthy probiotics, can be eaten right away or it can be canned in a water bath for later use.
Dan recommends using non-chlorinated water when pickling vegetables.
Business Meeting
Sixteen members and guests answered roll call by naming their favorite condiment. Following the reading of the Conservation Pledge, Mary Steuben shared the secretary’s minutes, and Linda Bowden gave the treasurer’s report. Linda reported that yearly donations approved from July’s meeting were dispersed.
Lynda Feister offered a suggestion in “Tips and Tricks” on how to deter squirrels from raiding bird feeders by using a plastic slinky on the center pole. Dan Alberts offered a suggestion of using a ratio of three or four tablespoons of baking soda per gallon of water for blight control in the garden. He alternates that remedy with using one part milk to seven parts water on alternating applications.
Joellen Yeager told club members about the Innovation Challenge “Beyond the Bag” in her Conservation and Ecology report. She reported that 100 billion plastic retail sacks are used annually in the United States. A contest offers participants an opportunity to reinvent the plastic bags to an environmentally friendly alternative.
President Cindy Walton announced that a bronze plaque in memory of member Darlene Lorenz has been ordered. Discussion of possible alternate monthly meeting sites and potential locations for the 2021 plant sale was held. A motion was offered and passed on future local Dollars for Scholars high school scholarships.
The club welcomed Dan and Becky Alberts as new members to the Independence Garden Club.
Next month’s meeting will be held on September 22 at Fontana Park in Hazleton for a program on “Monarch Tagging” by Sondra Cabell. Members should bring a sack lunch, lawn chair, and beverage. Bring garden hand tools for grooming the park’s peony beds following the meeting.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Please contact President Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady @gmail.com) for more information.