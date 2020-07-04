The Independence Garden Club held an open-air meeting on June 16, 2020, at the Barclay #9 one-room school site on the Jesup Community School grounds. Social distancing was observed as members reunited after three months of canceled events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The planned June field trip to Garnavillo was postponed until another year.
President Cindy Walton opened the meeting by welcoming guest speaker Alan Wright, who was instrumental in moving the 1880s schoolhouse from Barclay Township in Black Hawk County to its present location. He shared some interesting building history with club members. The original roof was removed to transport the building for the six-mile trip in 1998. The original stone foundation was carefully preserved and brought to the new site, too. Amish carpenters installed the wooden flooring, and faculty members built a deck and the front steps.
Farmers Day, Inc. paid for moving the building and, through the years, many community members have donated a flagpole and flag, furniture, school supplies, and old photos. Generous donors help pay for building improvements, including new shingles this year and replacing worn windows and the door.
Jesup School students have been active in preserving the building by adding gutters, installing hardscape pavers, building benches and a picnic table, and planting seeds, flowers, and trees around the site. Garden club members have been active in orchestrating the landscape plans, growing and tending the flowerbeds, and writing grants to pay for numerous improvements. It truly has been a community effort to preserve this bit of educational heritage.
Cindy Walton resumed the business meeting with members reciting the Conservation Pledge. Fifteen members and one guest answered roll call by naming a flower that began with their middle initial. The club welcomed new member Stephanie Orth, an Iowa State Extension Master Gardener of Black Hawk County. Mary Steuben read the February minutes, and Linda Bowden presented the treasurer’s report. Members were encouraged to donate the registration fees from the canceled state meeting back to our local club in lieu of issuing refunds.
Lynda Fiester shared June’s “Tips & Tricks” by encouraging members to adopt some of the Master Gardeners’ suggestions for successful planting of vegetables. She shared ideas to consider for garden health and aesthetics.
Joellen Yeager led a discussion on ways club members could save resources during the COVID pandemic in her monthly “Conservation Tips.” She also shared a newspaper article recently published in the Jesup Citizen Herald written by Cheryl Parker that featured how Master Gardeners and Independence Garden Club members team taught Jesup High School horticulture classes once a week until the pandemic closed the schools during second semester. Mary Steuben, Ruth Hamilton, and Ruth Schneider then took charge of the school’s greenhouse to grow and nurture seedlings for various Master Gardener beautification and nourishment projects in the community.
Thank-you notes were read from various businesses receiving bouquets during National Garden Week. FFA appreciation awards were acknowledged. Thank-you notes were also received for donations to the Independence Food Pantry, the Permanent Home Garden Club, the Cedar Valley Arboretum, and the Independence Depot.
Senior Dayton Siems sent a thank-you note as the 2020 recipient of Jesup’s Dollars for Scholars awarded by the Independence Garden Club. Landry Jones received the Garden Club’s $400 award for Independence High School. It was noted that the National Garden Club scholarship winner was a recipient from Iowa this year.
Other announcements included:
- Federated Garden Clubs of Iowa has purchased liability insurance for all local clubs in Iowa. The Central Regional meeting in Indiana has been postponed until 2021.
- Independence Garden Club members are asked to keep their 2020 Flower Schedules for the Buchanan County Fair until next year. The garden flower show “The Roaring 2020’s” has been postponed until 2021; however, the entry categories will remain the same.
- Farmer’s Market in Independence opened for business beginning Saturday, June 13, and will continue through fall.
- District Director Shirley Bergman shared information from the virtual Zoom state board meeting in May. The board is considering changing the FGI quarterly “News” bulletins to issues sent three times a year and/or electronically to help defray the high postage costs.
- Additionally, only 3-12 pages of the Book of Evidence will be judged, rather than submitting the entire book. The board will carry over the awards slated for the canceled June state meeting until next year.
- Nominations are needed for Circle of Roses. Entries for the state’s now virtual flower show are due August 1. The show will be judged in September.
- Additional new business agenda included noting that August’s monthly meeting will be held on August 18 rather than August 25 to help accommodate the guest speaker’s schedule.
- The peony beds at Fontana Nature Center need maintenance work.
- A discussion was held concerning whether to continue the annual plant sale that is typically held in May as the club’s primary fundraiser. It was canceled this year because of virus concerns and may necessitate future budgetary cuts. It was recommended that officers make a budget plan to present next month, and all members think about fundraising alternatives, possible scenarios, and contemplate the many future unknowns that may alter the club’s usual routines.
Meeting adjourned. Club members enjoyed touring the grounds and eating sack lunches.