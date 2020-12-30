Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Nick Williams of Cedar Rapids fills several gas cans at Kwik Star Tuesday morning in preparation to get some work done for his drywall business, Finishmaster.

(Originally published August 12.)

INDEPENDENCE – With power problems and storm damage in the Cedar Rapids area and beyond, many people sought gasoline here in town on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is due to reports of gasoline shortages or a lack of power to pump fuel in the areas hit by Monday’s high winds.

The local filling stations saw many customers from Benton and Linn counties with cars and cans to fill.

