INDEPENDENCE – Geater Machining & Manufacturing (Geater) is pleased to announce that the company is a recipient of the Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Intern Pilot Program Grant. This funding opportunity seeks to place youth at risk of not graduating high school in internships primarily in high-demand career fields. Projects are centered on helping local youth build key workforce skills.
Geater received $49,387 to host 10 youth this summer. Program participants will be exposed to careers in advanced manufacturing, complete OSHA 10 training, learn about job seeking skills, and receive an employee review at the completion of their experience based on industry competencies. The students will have an opportunity to work in several different areas.
Student Outreach Coordinator Dean Youngblut is excited to have students back in the facility.
“After taking last summer off due to COVID-19, we’re looking forward to helping students learn about advanced manufacturing as a possible career,” he said. “It is a great opportunity for high school students to learn new skills and see if it is the right career choice for them after they graduate.”
Geater hopes the internship program will lead to future apprentices and more interest in advanced manufacturing. In addition to the apprenticeship program, the student outreach program provides speakers and resources to area schools.
Since 1962, Geater has produced machined and fabricated high-quality parts for the aerospace, electronics, and technology industries. It is a Small Business Administration member company and veteran-owned Iowa-based business.