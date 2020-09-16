Election Date
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Poll Hours
7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Voter Registration
Pre-election voter registration forms must be postmarked on or before October 19, 2020, or delivered to the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Pre-registration in person must be completed on or before October 24, 2020.
Where to Register
The Buchanan County Auditor’s Office, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and also on October 24, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration Changes
Name and address changes within Buchanan County may be made any time up to and including Election Day. Prior to Election Day, changes are made by the same means as registration. On Election Day, changes may be made at the voter’s new polling place with proof of residency. Changes of address from outside Buchanan County are considered new registrations.
Absentee Voting
Absentee votes may be cast at the auditor’s office through Monday, November 2, the day prior to the election. Request forms for absentee ballots may be obtained at the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office. A voter may also obtain an absentee ballot request application by going to http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf.
The absentee ballot request form may be submitted to our office no later than Saturday, October 24, at 5 p.m. if you wish to have the ballot mailed to your residence. Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by midnight the day prior (Monday, November 2) to the election (Tuesday, November 3) or may be dropped at the auditor’s office before the polls close (9 p.m.) on Election Day.
Buchanan County Precincts
(Note Combination of Precincts)
- AURORA (cities of Aurora/Lamont/Stanley; townships of Buffalo/Madison) Aurora Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street, Aurora
- FAIRBANK (cities of Fairbank/Hazleton; townships of Fairbank/Hazleton) Fairbank American Legion, 109 Main Street E, Fairbank
- INDEPENDENCE FIRST WARD (city of Independence 1st Ward; Washington Township) Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence
- INDEPENDENCE SECOND WARD (city of Independence 2nd and 5th Wards) VFW Post 30, 128 3rd Avenue NE, Independence (north door)
- INDEPENDENCE THIRD WARD (city of Independence 3rd and 4th Wards; Sumner Township) Senior Citizen Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence (west entrance)
- JESUP (city of Jesup) Jesup City Hall, 791 6th Street, Jesup
- PERRY/WESTBURG (city of Brandon; townships of Perry/Westburg/Jefferson) First United Methodist Church, 455 6th Street, Jesup (north door)
- QUASQUETON (city of Quasqueton; Liberty Township) Quasqueton Legion Hall, 106 Water Street S, Quasqueton
- ROWLEY (city of Rowley; townships of Cono/Homer/Middlefield/Newton) Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely Street, Rowley
- WINTHROP (city of Winthrop; townships of Byron/Fremont) St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 544 1st Street S, Winthrop