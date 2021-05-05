INDEPENDENCE – Through a partnership with Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) has expanded general surgery coverage in Independence. Brian Gerrelts, MD will provide general surgery coverage three days per week at BCHC.
In conjunction with the expansion in Independence, Dr. Gerrelts will also provide weekly general surgery coverage at BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein. There, he will see patients in the office as well perform some minor procedures.
BCHC CEO Steve Slessor states, “BCHC and the communities it serves should feel absolutely blessed to have Dr. Gerrelts expand his time in Independence and Oelwein. Dr. Gerrelts is a physician that I would recommend to anyone needing surgical care. He has a huge amount of surgical experience, and his skill set is top notch.”
Under this agreement, Dr. Gerrelts will still retain privileges at UnityPoint Allen. This will allow him to perform some complex cases robotically in Waterloo, if needed.
Dr. Gerrelts has been offering his services to BCHC since 2006. Expanding his services is a great opportunity for the surrounding communities. This new partnership with Dr. Gerrelts began on May 3.