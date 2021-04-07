FONTANA PARK – Despite the cool air, families from around the county took advantage of the sunshine Saturday morning to get outdoors and participate in the geocaching egg hunt held at Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton.
A dozen or so volunteers were on hand to assist Michael Maas, Buchanan County Conservation naturalist, with the morning’s activities, which began at 9 a.m. Five hundred eggs were hidden among 18 different locations, and each child participant could collect up to six eggs, which contained candy and trinkets. The children went out in family units (35 in all) armed with instructions and a GPS device to locate the eggs and the treasures contained within them.
In addition, each location had one egg containing a golden ticket that entitled the child who found it to collect a prize from the “golden egg prize” table.
According to volunteer Bailey Bergman of Maynard, who served as a 2020 Buchanan County Conservation intern, 75 kids were registered for the event.
The first local geocaching egg hunt was held in 2019; the 2020 hunt was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Maas said he hopes events like this encourage families to get out and visit any and all of the 44 parks in Buchanan County.