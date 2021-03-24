FONTANA – Buchanan County Conservation is sponsoring a geocaching egg hunt. The event will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton.
Learn how to use a GPS unit, then go search in Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats. Keep your eyes open for the golden egg, earning you a special prize!
Space is limited! Family size is unlimited, but there will be one GPS per family group. Families who are planning to bring eight or more individuals may wish to register as two groups. Please be sure to register each child who is between the ages of 3 and 14 at www.buchanancountyparks.com. The cost is $5 per registered child. Social distancing will be encouraged, and masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.