INDEPENDENCE – Looking for some quick and delicious foods for your family as the heat of the summer approaches? Check out the Independence Public Library’s (IPL) online Zoom events.
Dan Lake will be online with IPL on Thursday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. for Healthy Cooking with Air Fryers. Join Dan and IPL to discover the ease of making healthy and delicious food using air fryers. Watch Dan as he shares his secret to delicious pork loin and Brussel sprouts all cooked with surprisingly little oil and time.
Mark your calendars, you won’t want to miss these fun and entertaining events.
To take part in these Zoom events, go to the library website (www.independenceia.org/library) for the link, or use the links sent in the eNewsletter and the library link. Rebroadcast information for Zoom events will be posted online as available.
If you have any questions or issues, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.