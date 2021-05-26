QUASQUETON – Over the years, visitors to Cedar Rock State Park have left feeling both inspired and fascinated by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian-designed home for Lowell and Agnes Walter north of Quasqueton. Constructed between 1948 and 1950, the site features several complete Wright structures, including the couple’s gorgeous summer residence, original boat pavilion, fountain, stately main gate, and so much more.
Located above a limestone bluff along the harmonious banks of the Wapsipinicon River, the park open is now open for the season through Sunday, October 17.
Wishing to share this Iowa treasure with others, the couple made provisions to donate the site to the people of Iowa shortly after Lowell’s death in 1981. Cedar Rock State Park is managed and maintained by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Whether your interest lies in history, architecture, interior design, nature’s beauty, or Frank Lloyd Wright in general, you will find it all at Cedar Rock State Park. Tours are offered through the home Wednesdays through Sundays, beginning at 10 a.m. Due to COVID precautions, smaller tour group sizes continue. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead for reservations, and to wear masks while in the home. Inquiries and reservations can be made online at cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov or by phone at 319-934-3572.
For hikers, approximately 3.5 miles of scenic grass back trails were added last season through a variety of habitats within the 400-acre park, including a QR code hike for individuals unable to see the home during regular business hours. Call for more information. Unfortunately, Cedar Rock’s original Toad’s Trail is temporarily closed due to the park’s oxbow project, which is currently underway.
An oxbow is a wetland, often near a river or stream bank, that provides additional water storage when river levels are high. An oxbow provides a unique habitat for aquatic and plant ecosystems, while reducing flooding and improving water quality. The Cedar Rock Project is one of 28 flood reduction projects that will be implemented in eligible sub-watershed areas of the Upper Wapsipinicon River.
The wetland area will provide additional habitat diversity to the restored prairie, which will be great for migrating birds and will help in mitigating flood issues around Cedar Rock and downstream.
Throughout the summer, Cedar Rock will also be hosting a variety of special events. These include:
- June 19 – Strawberry Moon event, 6 to 9 p.m.
- September 11 – mushroom foray at 10 a.m. and an early evening fall concert series indoor concert
- September 18 – afternoon outdoor fall concert series
- September 25 – State Parks Volunteer Day
- October 16 – Afternoon with Frank Lloyd Wright Lecture Symposium (held off-site)
- October 17 – last date for tours
Make plans to visit Cedar Rock State Park this summer and get “inspired.”