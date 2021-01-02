The Girl Scout Service Unit 622, comprising of all troops in Buchanan County, collected items to make 55 gift bags for residents living in the assisted living community of Prairie Hills — Independence. The gift bags included activity books, colored pencils, socks, Christmas headbands and necklaces, Santa hats, games, puzzles, snack packs, and of course Christmas candy!
“The girls enjoyed picking out items and packing the bags!,” said Amanda Johnson, Girl Scout Leader. “We would have loved to have a big group of Girl Scouts help pack the bags but due to the pandemic we had a small group of girls in the same troop do the packing.”
Each year Girl Scouts go caroling and make Christmas cookies for the seniors but this year they saw a need for the residents to receive a gift bag of goodies since they can’t see their families and get their usual Christmas experience.
Girl Scouts strive to give back to the community while teaching girls valuable skills and good morals.
“It is a great program that has helped girls gain confidence, teach them to be community minded, and build their leadership skills,” said Johnson.