INDEPENDENCE – A new livestock show has been added to the 2021 Buchanan County Fair – Goat Getters.
Goat Getters is a 4-H/FFA show in partnership with Special Olympics Iowa. The aim of this program is to provide an opportunity for people with intellectual disabilities to be a part of showing livestock (meat goats) in a safe, non-competitive environment with guidance from 4-H and FFA members.
To prepare, mentors, buddies, and goats attended an orientation session on June 12 at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Mentors first worked with representatives from Iowa Special Olympics to learn about ways to work with buddies and how to be supportive role models. Buddies then arrived to meet with mentors, interact with goats, and familiarize themselves with the fairgrounds and their environment.
“This is so cool!” said one buddy upon meeting the goats and petting/brushing them.
The Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Association provided lunch, and the Buchanan County Dairy Producers supplied ice cream for everyone and their families.
“The community really pulled together for this successful orientation, and we’re really looking forward to the show,” said Roxanne Fuller, county director for Buchanan County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
The Goat Getters show starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 9, in Black Pavillion. Judges will assess how the mentor, the buddy, and the goat work together as a cohesive unit.