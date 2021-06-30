Through July 4
Nifty Tricks and Colorful Stories (Virtual)
Jay and Leslie bring the fun with juggling, color themed stories, and lots of laughs in this program! The Independence Public Library is proud to partner with Jay and Leslie to bring you this fun show, available for just one week! A link is provided on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Due July 24
Skittle Art Project
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library wants YOU to show off your art skills and create a masterpiece using Skittles and glue! Pick up a kit and create a colorful scene of your choice! Return your canvas to the library by Saturday, July 24, to be featured in a library display. Photos will be posted on Facebook, and the community’s favorite project will be awarded a prize basket! One kit per family, please.
Ending Aug. 31
Unicorns Program (Virtual)
Not everything at the city zoo is as it seems. Two curious kids take a closer look and discover what they believe is a unicorn. But unicorns aren’t real…or are they? Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link is available on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Fire & Ice Reaction Show (Virtual)
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video. A link is provided on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.