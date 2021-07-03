Through July 4
Nifty Tricks and Colorful Stories (Virtual)
Jay and Leslie bring the fun with juggling, color themed stories, and lots of laughs in this program! The Independence Public Library is proud to partner with Jay and Leslie to bring you this fun show, available for just one week! A link will be provided on June 28 on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Due July 24
Skittle Art Project
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library wants YOU to show off your art skills and create a masterpiece using Skittles and glue! Pick up a kit and create a colorful scene of your choice! Return your canvas to the library by Saturday, July 24, to be featured in a library display. Photos will be posted on Facebook, and the community's favorite project will be awarded a prize basket! One kit per family, please.
Going on Now
Unicorns Program (Virtual)
Not everything at the city zoo is as it seems. Two curious kids take a closer look and discover what they believe is a unicorn. But unicorns aren't real…or are they? Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link is available on the library's website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. Ends August 31.
Fire & Ice Reaction Show (Virtual)
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video through the end of August. A link will be provided on June 16 on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Tour of Walter House (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library travels to Cedar Rock State Park for a virtual tour of the Walter House with Katie Hund, park manager. Explore parts of this unique home from the comfort of your own home, and learn about how Frank Lloyd Wright designed nearly everything in this iconic structure. Overlooking the Wapsipinicon River, this is a local destination not to be missed! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Through July 31
Summer Book Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Summer Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize! Pick up your Bingo card at the library starting July 1, or view the cards on the library website. Completed Bingos may be submitted either in paper form or the online form found on the website.