Unicorns Program
Not everything at the city zoo is as it seems. Two curious kids take a closer look and discover what they believe is a unicorn. But unicorns aren’t real…or are they? Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link is available on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. Ends August 31. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Fire & Ice Reaction Show
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video through the end of August. A link is available on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.