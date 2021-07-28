Unicorns Program (Virtual)
Not everything at the city zoo is as it seems. Two curious kids take a closer look and discover what they believe is a unicorn. But unicorns aren’t real…or are they? Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link is available on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. Ends August 31. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Fire & Ice Reaction Show (Virtual)
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video through the end of August.
Tour of Walter House (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library travels to Cedar Rock State Park for a virtual tour of the Walter House with Katie Hund, park manager. Explore parts of this unique home from the comfort of your own home, and learn about how Frank Lloyd Wright designed nearly everything in this iconic structure. Overlooking the Wapsipinicon River, this is a local destination not to be missed!
Floral Arranging (Virtual)
Casey Allen, owner of The Trendy Tulip in Independence, joins the Independence Public Library for this virtual program, providing her tips and tricks for using color to create floral arrangements. Watch as she showcases one of her most requested floral arrangements, and get ideas for your own home!