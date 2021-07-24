Through July 31
Summer Book Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Summer Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize! Pick up your Bingo card at the library, or view the cards on the library website. Completed Bingos may be submitted either in paper form or the online form found on the website. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Going on Now
Unicorns Program (Virtual)
Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link is available on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. Ends August 31.
Fire & Ice Reaction Show (Virtual)
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video through the end of August. Link available via the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Floral Arranging (Virtual)
Casey Allen, owner of The Trendy Tulip in Independence, joins the Independence Public Library for this virtual program, providing her tips and tricks for using color to create floral arrangements. Watch as she showcases one of her most requested floral arrangements, and get ideas for your own home! Link to the video provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.