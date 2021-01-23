BUCHANAN COUNTY – As the NFL playoffs conclude and we get ready for another Super Bowl, I thought I would share a few football analogies encouraging you to do your part for the future of our planet. So, gear up, become part of the team, and tackle these goals of making our world more sustainable.
The opponent is overconsumption and irresponsible use of resources. It is late in the fourth quarter and we are losing the battle. Only by scoring soon and holding on defense will we be able to win the game. The opposing team fields powerful players, hoping we continue to purchase on impulse and buy things beyond what we need.
We have scored touchdowns by using programmable thermostats (and turning the heat down and the AC up); growing our own food or buying locally at farmer’s markets; and choosing to walk or ride a bike to school or work, carpooling, and making high gas mileage a key consideration when time to buy a new vehicle.
Our opponent has countered our advances and scored with new technology enticing “upgrades” in phones and computers and “bigger and better” cars and homes; convenient “disposable” wipes, towels, shopping bags, masks, plates, etc., overpackaged in colorful plastic and paper containers; neighbors “competing” with light displays and lawn mowing; and social networking sites, electronic games, and more than 500 channels of television on 24 hours a day keeping us indoors.
We are deep in our own territory, and we are being pushed backward because we are not making the connection between our purchases and the natural resources needed to produce and run the things we buy. Leadership from key players can help encourage all of us to step up our game, dig in our cleats, and push forward to the goal. As more of us work together on the basics, we can push across the 50 yard line. What will keep us picking up first downs?
Replacing any remaining incandescent bulbs with LED lights will pick us up a couple of yards; recycling paper, metals, glass, and plastics gains several more; with the extra effort of recycling electronics getting us bonus yards and making it third and one. A simple play of using real dishes rather than disposable plates pushes us across for a first down.
Positive thoughts of warmer weather and how we will mow the lawn with a mulching mower and/or keep the blades higher; picturing our extra-long grass clippings being raked and used as mulch on the garden to keep in moisture and keep out weeds; and planning now for a preseason tune-up to keep the mower operating cleaner combine for a 10-yard gain.
Coach calls a big play – shopping at consignments, garage sales, and Goodwill for new clothing and equipment. The opponent counters with fancy new clothes, shoes, and equipment. After dropping back, we get the yardage when we decide to donate our old items as well. First and 10.
We need to keep our focus on the goal as we go for big yards. A pass play calls for reducing our waste by composting. Apple cores, eggshells, leftover vegetables, leaves, and even ripped newspapers. Instead of adding to our garbage, these products will transform into rich soil. We need to avoid a possible interception by keeping meat and oils out of the mix. Successful completion gets us into our opponents’ territory.
Get outside – build a snowman or snow fort, ski or snowshoe, make a snow angel, hike a trail, go Geocaching, take pictures, have a snowball fight, build a winter bonfire and fix s’mores, ice fish, enjoy a story walk, follow animal tracks, or feed the birds. Get outdoors every day for 30 to 60 minutes. You will feel better and be better able to avoid the tackles of illness and fatigue and depression. Advocate for those public natural areas that we have come to appreciate so much more thanks to COVID. Another first down.
Water resources need to be protected. If we provide the blocks by recycling our used motor oil, slowing rainwater runoff with raingardens and rain barrels, utilizing permeable pavement in new construction, maintaining filter strips along streams both in town and in agricultural fields, planting cover crops, testing soils before using lawn or field fertilizers, and reducing our home water use with aerators and low-flow toilets and showers, we will be able to provide all our players (urban and rural) with protection and the water they need to stay hydrated. Ten yards closer to the goal, and we are now in the red zone. The pressure is on.
How can we change things up and keep the opponent guessing? Recruit from their playbook. Let’s try working the social media angles. Share your efforts for sustainability on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, or other social media sites and encourage your friends to join you – maybe even start a friendly competition. Remember as you use these platforms to connect with others that share your views to also look outside your team. New players with skills, knowledge, and ideas, even some we might not completely agree with, might be just the trade needed to give our team the win. That moves us to first and goal.
This is where things get tough. The defense steps things up and we need to avoid fumbles and penalties. Let’s assert our will to win. Consider installing solar panels. Contact your utility provider and find out how you can support renewable energy (maybe pay a premium on your bill) if you cannot install your own solar or wind. Contact your local city, county, state, and federal elected officials and encourage them to look at making sustainability a priority for all governmental levels.
In order to avoid wasted efforts, we can look to our trainers, the Iowa Environmental Council and Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, to keep us informed and to help us reach our greatest potential in these interactions. But the training is not fruitful without our dedicated effort to put things into practice on the field.
Continue to investigate things you can do to go further than you have in the past. Take the time to research: look for sites that are truly fact based and avoid disinformation trying to mask as fact. Take an objective look at your consumption – where can you reduce “stuff” you are buying? Do you really need 40 or more different shirts or that little plastic gizmo that is sitting at the checkout lane? Can your old item be repaired instead of thrown out and replaced with the latest version? Is the opponent’s marketing campaign convincing you that you need things that will only help them? Don’t let them convince you to throw the game or that we can’t win; concentrate on the goal and together with our families, neighbors, countries, and world, we can score and win.
The outcome of the game is still undecided. Help make it a win-win.