The Independence Area Food Pantry has been selected to receive a donation from Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, Inc. through that organization’s Round Up program for the month of August this year.
Through the round Up program, Goodwill shoppers are able to enhance the organization’s mission in local communities by providing support to other non-profits. Shoppers at goodwill are asked to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, and 100 percent of those proceeds are donated.
Please visit your local Goodwill Store during the month of August and “Round Up” your purchase to the nearest dollar. Your small change can make a BIG IMPACT in local communities!