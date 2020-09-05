BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse joins Secretary of State Paul Pate in encouraging Iowans to register to vote or update their registration in conjunction with National Voter Registration Month, which runs through September 30.
Additionally, Tuesday, September 22 is National Voter Registration Day.
The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.
“As we get closer to Election Day, it’s important for all Iowans who want to take part in the process to make sure they are registered to vote and their information is up-to-date,” Secretary Pate said. “It only takes a few minutes. I encourage all eligible Iowans to be voters.”
To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before the 2020 general election is October 24. Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered, and there are more than two million active registered voters in the state.
Absentee ballot requests are being processed now. A registered voter may make written application to their county auditor for an absentee ballot. A written application for a mailed absentee ballot must be received by the voter’s county auditor no later than 5 p.m. 10 days before a general election or 11 days before any other election.
Secretary Pate announced Friday his office will be sending absentee ballot request forms statewide this weekend to ACTIVE registered voters ahead of the November general election to encourage social distancing at polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Iowans have options about how they choose to cast their vote,” Secretary Pate said. “You can vote from home, you can vote in-person at your county auditor’s office, or at the polls on Election Day. The key is we want every eligible Iowan to participate and to be safe while voting.”
The forms include pre-paid, first-class mail postage and an envelope to return the request form to the voter’s county auditor. Secretary Pate’s statewide mailing of absentee ballot request forms in the June primary resulted in record-high voter participation of more than 530,000 Iowans.
Pate reports many voters have already received absentee request forms for the November general election from county auditors, political parties, and other groups. You only need to send in ONE form, unless you returned a mailing sent by your county auditor in Linn and Woodbury counties. Judicial rulings have invalidated forms that were pre-filled by those auditors. A hearing on a similar mailing sent by the Johnson County auditor is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9.
In order to receive an absentee ballot, a registered voter MUST provide the following necessary information:
1. Name
2. Date of birth
3. Iowa residential address
4. Voter verification number (ID number)
- Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID number OR
- Four-digit voter PIN located on the voter’s Iowa voter ID card
- Any voter may request an Iowa voter ID card by contacting their county auditor’s office
5. The name OR date of the election for which you are requesting an absentee ballot
6. Party affiliation – only required for primary elections, which are held in even-numbered years
7. Signature
All voters are encouraged to provide their phone number and/or email address in the event their county auditor needs to confirm any information on the request form.
Other important dates to remember:
- Monday, October 5 – First day of absentee voting, either by mail or in person at the county auditor’s office.
- Monday, October 19 – Worry-free postmark date for pre-registration.
- Saturday, October 24, 5 p.m. – pre-registration deadline; deadline to request absentee ballot to be mailed.
- Saturday, October 31 – auditor’s office open for absentee voting.
- November 2 – Absentee ballot in-person deadline; postmark deadline for absentee ballots.
- November 3 – General Election Day! Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before November 2 or delivered to the county auditor by 9 p.m. on Election Day.
What You Need on Election Day
Precinct election officials are required to ask voters registered in the county to show ONE of the valid forms of identification:
• Iowa driver’s license (not expired more than 90 days)
• Iowa non-operator ID (not expired more than 90 days)
• U.S. passport (not expired)
• U.S. military ID or veteran ID (not expired)
• Iowa voter identification card (must be signed)
• Tribal ID card/document (must be signed, with photo, not expired)
An Iowa voter identification card is provided automatically by the county auditor to each voter who does not have either an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID. Any voter may request an Iowa voter ID card by contacting their county auditor’s office.
A voter without one of the above forms of ID may have the voter’s identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct or may prove identity and residence using Election Day registration documents.
To check your voter registration status, register to vote, update your information, or track your absentee ballot request, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.