DES MOINES – On Monday, Iowa Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation that – while extending the State Public Health Emergency Declaration until May 27 – loosened restrictions for 77 counties, including Buchanan, starting this weekend.
Specifically, the proclamation permits “restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks, and certain other retail establishments” and houses of worship to reopen in a limited fashion with public health measures in place. Farmers’ markets “may only permit vendors who sell farm products or food. Vendors selling other goods or services are not permitted.”
The governor continues to “strongly encourage all vulnerable Iowans, including those with preexisting medical conditions and those older than 65, in all counties of the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their home….”
Starting at 5 a.m. Friday, May 1, and running for two weeks:
- Restaurants may reopen to serve food and beverages on their premises, but only to the extent that they comply with the following requirements: Limited to 50 percent capacity; customers in groups of six or less and practicing social distancing; no self-service (soda fountains, salad bars, buffet). Bars will remain closed.
- Fitness centers may reopen, but must follow social distancing and limit capacity to 50 percent.
- Libraries and malls may open with similar restrictions. No play areas allowed yet.
- Most racetracks, provided no spectators.
- Retail establishments may open under similar restrictions to capacity and social distancing.
In addition to social distancing, all open establishments must increase “hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
Social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people shall continue to be prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers.
Spiritual and religious gatherings shall implement reasonable measures of social distancing. Wedding and funeral ceremonies are exempt, but wedding receptions of more than 10 people are prohibited.
In addition to limiting farmers’ markets to farm products or food, associated entertainment, activities, and common seating are prohibited.
Non-farm-related auctions are limited to 10 persons. Farm-related auctions are limited to 25.
Again, everyone must follow social distancing guidelines.
The public library and parks and recreation department for the City of Independence were holding meetings on Tuesday and will be announcing any changes to their facilities and programs.