INDEPENDENCE – Although the primary focus for Governor Kim Reynolds as she visited Independence Wednesday afternoon was on downtown revitalization, community leaders also brought forth other topics.
Since 2012, entrepreneur Dominic Sparrgrove has owned the “Leytze” building at 201 1st Street E where Hartig Drug is the current street-level occupant. His dream is to refurbish the outside façades along 1st Street E and 2ond Avenue NE back to the original Italianate style of the 1800s and remodel the upstairs with seven upscale apartments. The entire project is estimated to cost more than $750,000.
Over the past couple of years, the Independence City Council has supported Sparrgrove in securing a $100,000 Community Catalyst Building Remediation grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). The council pledged Tax Increment Financing and “in-kind” support, including parking spaces. Sparrgrove was awarded his grant in July 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sparrgrove led a tour of the upstairs with Governor Reynolds, local officials, and local businessowners, where he described how he would change the layout, but keep many of the historical charms of the ceiling and woodwork. While outside, issues with the façade and windows were highlighted. Gov. Reynolds also got a look at the other downtown buildings and stated the area could truly be a destination stop for travelers.
After the tour, Gov. Reynolds was invited to a roundtable discussion at the Allerton Brewing Company. She met brewery owners Lucas Gray and Brandon Mikel, and briefly discussed their business. As it was Wednesday afternoon, the group was served water.
Discussion about downtown revitalization resumed with City Manager Al Roder stating 26 businesses are interested in Downtown Revitalization CDBG grants. Roder also highlighted other construction and housing projects, including the Pries expansion, the 48 apartments at Rush Mills in 2020, another 48 apartments designated as workforce housing this year, more multi-family housing coming, and now the second-story housing at the “Leytze” building. He also said most of the building contractors are local.
“These people are willing to invest in their hometown,” he told the governor.
The governor added the importance of Brownfield and Grayfield tax credits and the Housing Trust Fund. According to IEDA, developers in Iowa can receive tax credits for redeveloping properties known as Brownfield and Grayfield sites. These sites are abandoned, idled, or underutilized industrial or commercial properties where real or perceived environmental contamination prevents productive expansion or redevelopment. Additional tax credits are available for projects that meet or exceed sustainable design standards as defined by state law.
“The partnership with the state and the rural communities is so critical,” said Roder. “We appreciate that, because that’s what’s making it work. We can’t do this on our own.”
Other topics included broadband and daycare for all work shifts.
The governor stated the need for highspeed broadband was made more evident during the pandemic as schools closed, people worked from home, and health care providers relied more on tele-medicine. She was also grateful for the federal funding for childcare through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) and ARP (American Rescue Plan) acts. She stated the legislature knows where to put that funding to be the most effective.
“It’s a recruiting tool,” she added.
Along with buildings and childcare, the governor also discussed road infrastructure, but was concerned that the Road Use Tax funding formula was antiquated and not capturing non-fuel vehicle (e.g., electric cars) taxes.
Local officials also praised Reynolds for supporting SF615, which allows counties to recognize emergency medical services as “essential” and request voters to pay for those services through property taxes.
“We can’t grow the state without that service,” Gov Reynolds said.
Participating in the roundtable Wednesday with Gov. Reynolds were building owner Dominic Sparrgrove, State Rep. Chad Ingels, Supervisors Gary Gissel and Clayton Ohrt, Mayor Bonita Davis, City Council Member Bob Hill, City Manager Al Roder, Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth, and businessowners Nate Whited and Kriss McGraw.
After the visit, Roder stated he was very encouraged by what the governor said.
“The governor has a positive outlook for rural Iowa, and displayed an enthusiasm for what’s happening in Independence,” he said.
“I was very pleased with Governor Reynolds’ insight, motivation, and enthusiasm for economic development and the welfare of rural Iowa, and also asking the group for ideas and concerns that would help our county and communities,” said Ohrt.
“Overall, I was very happy with Governor Reynolds’ visit,” said Gissel. “She had some good comments on matters that concern the county. Most of the talk centered around jobs and housing. My thoughts are we need to concentrate on attracting more people to fill the jobs we have that are not being filled. Maybe that will start to happen next week when a lot of unemployment ends, although it seems to me a lot of people don’t want to work at the jobs that are available.”
Gissel was also pleased with the governor signing SF615 Wednesday afternoon.
“That will be a great help to a lot of cities and counties that are trying to fund these services with a lot higher costs suddenly, including Buchanan [County] and Independence,” he said. “Overall, I thought it was a good visit with some good ideas put out there. The tour of the ‘Leytze’ building made me think how much fun that would be if I were 30 years younger. [Sparrgrove] has a lot of work ahead of him, and I wish him a lot of luck. It will be great to watch the progress.”
“Governor Reynolds was very positive and encouraging about the projects going on in Independence,” said Hill. “It was good to hear about the new programs that came out of this year’s legislature, such as funding for child care programs and the taxing ability for emergency medical services.”
“It was a great opportunity to share some of the successes we are seeing in Buchanan County with the governor, as well as challenges that are being faced here and around the state,” said Kremer.
“It was nice to have Governor Reynolds come to downtown Independence as part of her 99 County Tour,” said Barth. “The tour of the upper story of the ‘Leytze’ building was exciting and like stepping back in time. The potential impact that one building could have in downtown is enormous, a true catalyst for our downtown. We have so much history, still intact on the inside and out in downtown Independence. The governor commented on the great architecture and our historic downtown being a destination spot. The momentum for revitalization right now in the downtown is remarkable. I’m thrilled to be part of it.”