BUCHANAN COUNTY – According to Independence Community School District Superintendent Russell Reiter, the grab-and-go meal program continues this week for students out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bagged meals are handed out on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following sites:

  • West Elementary in Independence
  • United Methodist Church in Brandon
  • Nelson Park in Rowley
  • East Buchanan School in Winthrop
  • Town hall – Aurora
  • Town hall – Quasqueton

Champs Feeds the Mustangs

On Fridays, Champ Feeds the Mustangs continues to hand out weekend bags of meals at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

  • Immanuel Lutheran Church – Independence
  • First Presbyterian Church – Independence
  • RiversEdge – Independence
  • United Methodist Church – Independence
  • Nelson Park – Rowley
  • United Methodist Church – Brandon