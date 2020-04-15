BUCHANAN COUNTY – According to Independence Community School District Superintendent Russell Reiter, the grab-and-go meal program continues this week for students out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bagged meals are handed out on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following sites:
- West Elementary in Independence
- United Methodist Church in Brandon
- Nelson Park in Rowley
- East Buchanan School in Winthrop
- Town hall – Aurora
- Town hall – Quasqueton
Champs Feeds the Mustangs
On Fridays, Champ Feeds the Mustangs continues to hand out weekend bags of meals at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Immanuel Lutheran Church – Independence
- First Presbyterian Church – Independence
- RiversEdge – Independence
- United Methodist Church – Independence
- Nelson Park – Rowley
- United Methodist Church – Brandon