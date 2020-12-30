(Originally published on March 21. Edited for space.)
INDEPENDENCE – When times get tough, there is a universal truth here in the community – individual citizens and civic groups step forward to help neighbors in need. One of the most recent examples is the “grab-n-go” lunch program called Champs Feed the Mustangs. The program is preparing and delivering free sack lunches in Independence, Brandon, and Rowley to Independence and St. John’s students, including preschoolers.
An Idea Is Born
After local schools announced they would be shutting down for the foreseeable future at the behest of Governor Kim Reynolds, people in the community began corresponding with one another about how to provide meals to children who rely heavily on school breakfast and lunch programs. This correspondence yielded meetings that came up with Champs Feed the Mustangs.
Among the organizations behind the endeavor are Champs Cupboard, Feed the Mustangs, Buchanan County Ministerial Association, Buchanan County Salvation Army, Independence Area Food Pantry, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, Independence Community School District, and St. John’s School.
According to Nikki Barth, chamber of commerce director, the volunteer response has been wonderful. “We will reach out to the community for more volunteers as needed,” she said.
On Wednesday, the first person to pick up lunch bags was “a very appreciative mom,” Barth added.
“While the program has stated it is for those age 18 and younger, we will provide a meal to anyone,” said Sarah Zieser, one of the volunteers.
The group will provide bagged lunches to daycares, too.
School Board Secretary Laura Morine said that the district’s school bus drivers have been instrumental in identifying families along their rural routes who would benefit from the program.
“We can help get the meals to them,” Superintendent Russell Reiter said.
If you would like to donate to Champs Feed the Mustangs, go to https://www.indeemustangfoundation.com/.