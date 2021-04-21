LAMONT – Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont, located at 745 Washington Street, is hosting a garage and bake sale April 22 – 24.
The hours of the three-day event are:
- Thursday, April 22, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In addition, a scrap metal collection container will be on-site at the church from April 21 to May 1.
Proceeds from the event will help fund church projects.
The church is handicap accessible.
Attendees are asked to please wear masks.