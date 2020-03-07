WASHINGTON, D.C. – Iowa’s U.S. Senators, Chuck Grassley’s (R) and Joni Ernst (R) announce their respective regional directors will hold traveling office hours in seven counties across Iowa next week. Iowans are invited to stop by during the scheduled hours to seek assistance or share concerns regarding agriculture-specific matters and federal policy.
Grassley and Ernst will be represented by their regional directors and will not be in attendance.
Grassley’s and Ernst’s state offices also regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases, and other issues.
“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours is one way of doing that. My staff in Iowa act as my eyes and ears while I’m in Washington, and it’s important that I hear regularly from farmers and those working in the agriculture industry. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government, and I hope anyone experiencing problems will use this resource,” Grassley said.
“Every year I complete my 99-county tour to hear directly from Iowans from across the state and to be as accessible as possible,” Ernst said. “But, when I can’t be there, members of my team help fill the gap. I’m glad to announce that staff from my office, and Senator Grassley’s, are holding these traveling office hours across the state to listen to and hear directly from our farmers and agriculture community members.”
The closest traveling office sites to Buchanan County fall on Friday, March 13:
Black Hawk County
10 to 11 a.m.
Black Hawk County Farm Bureau Office
3315 W 4th Street, Waterloo
Delaware County
1 to 2 p.m.
Delaware County Farm Bureau Office
115 E Delaware Street, Manchester
Fayette County
3 to 4 p.m.
Fayette County Farm Bureau Office
107 E State Street, Fayette