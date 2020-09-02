MANCHESTER – Grief Share is a non-denominational, biblically based support group that meets weekly for 11 weeks. Participants are welcome to begin attending at any point as each session is “self-contained.” The group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. You will find it to be a warm, caring environment and will come to see your group as an “oasis” on your long journey through grief.
Grief Share begins Tuesday, September 15, at 6:30 p.m. and continues every Tuesday for 11 weeks, ending on November 24
Social distancing will be observed, and masks are optional. Meetings will be held at the Stone Church, 18141 222nd Street, Manchester. For more information, contact Carol at 563-920-1988 or the Stone Church at 563-927-2851.